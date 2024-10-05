APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.19.

APA stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

