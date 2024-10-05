Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

