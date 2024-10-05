Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

HCP stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

