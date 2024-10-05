Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HCP stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
