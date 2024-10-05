ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

