Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Laurance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00 ($38,620.69).
Benjamin (Ben) Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Benjamin (Ben) Laurance bought 6,400,000 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,400.00 ($136,827.59).
Axiom Properties Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90.
Axiom Properties Company Profile
Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.
