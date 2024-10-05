Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised Ball from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

