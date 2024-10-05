Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

