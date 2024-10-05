BMO Capital Markets Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $191.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.64.

FI opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $185.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

