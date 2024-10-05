BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BMW Group Trading Up 4.6 %

OTC:BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. BMW Group has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

About BMW Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

