BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BMW Group Trading Up 4.6 %
OTC:BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. BMW Group has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $41.65.
About BMW Group
