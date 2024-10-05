BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.8% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 11,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

