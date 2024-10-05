Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 437,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,281.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rubrik Trading Up 1.8 %
Rubrik stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
