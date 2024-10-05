Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 437,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,281.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.8 %

Rubrik stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

