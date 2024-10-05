Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $12.95

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

