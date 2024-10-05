Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $290.47

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $271.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

