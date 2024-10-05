Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $290.47

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $271.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
