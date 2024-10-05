C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

CHRW opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $6,665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

