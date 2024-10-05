Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 24,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($30,389.96). Insiders have purchased 130,463 shares of company stock worth $226,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

