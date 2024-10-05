Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,513. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

