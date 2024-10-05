Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of VERA opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,398 shares of company stock worth $2,275,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $235,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

