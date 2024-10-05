Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWST. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 320.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

