Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Cementos Argos stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

