CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$156.01 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$129.00 and a 1-year high of C$160.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

