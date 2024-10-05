Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a $255.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14,145.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

