ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

