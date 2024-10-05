COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Purchases 1,955,180 Shares

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,955,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,873,062.44 ($1,291,767.20).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 6th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 201,341 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$201,341.00 ($138,855.86).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.19%. COG Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About COG Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for COG Financial Services (ASX:COG)

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.