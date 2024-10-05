COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Purchases 1,955,180 Shares

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,955,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,873,062.44 ($1,291,767.20).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 201,341 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$201,341.00 ($138,855.86).
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
About COG Financial Services
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
