COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Purchases 1,955,180 Shares

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,955,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,873,062.44 ($1,291,767.20).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 201,341 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$201,341.00 ($138,855.86).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

About COG Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.19%. COG Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.