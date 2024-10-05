Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Director Sells $12,714.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $12,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,596 shares in the company, valued at $20,811.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.07.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
