Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Director Sells $12,714.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $12,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,596 shares in the company, valued at $20,811.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

