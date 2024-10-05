Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
