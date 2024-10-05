Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

