Contrasting Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Sberbank of Russia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $22.92 million 3.39 $1.39 million $0.23 96.67 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auburn National Bancorporation and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 1.80% 0.85% 0.06% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

