Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

CCAP opened at $18.30 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.