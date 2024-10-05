Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

CCAP opened at $18.30 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.