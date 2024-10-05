Cybin (CYBN) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) is one of 443 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -109.05% -97.85% Cybin Competitors -8,581.07% -107.97% -23.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin N/A -$35.93 million -46.25 Cybin Competitors $148.01 million -$13.29 million -17.59

This table compares Cybin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cybin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cybin has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cybin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 734 2177 5081 56 2.55

Cybin currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 445.95%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cybin peers beat Cybin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. The company has research and collaboration agreement with TMS Neurohealth Centers Inc. for development of psychedelic compound-based therapeutics; Kernel for use of Kernel flow technology to measure neural activity; and Greenbook TMS to establish mental health centers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

