Cynthia Boiter Sells 1,280 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Boiter sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $16,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,749.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $14.30 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

