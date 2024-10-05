Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $315.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.12.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $270.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Danaher by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

