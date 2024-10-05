Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $870,900.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

