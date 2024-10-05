Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Denison Mines by 39.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

