Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

