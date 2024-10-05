Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3148 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

