Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a C$55.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.10.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$52.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.121734 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

