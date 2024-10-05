Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 527 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,513.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,843.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

