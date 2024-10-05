Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ESGR opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
