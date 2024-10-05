Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

ESGR opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,737,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

