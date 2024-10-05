Evercore ISI Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $630.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $598.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $609.46 and its 200-day moving average is $582.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

