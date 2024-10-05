Financial Survey: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and BTC Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.48 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.09 BTC Digital $6.77 million 0.47 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

BTC Digital beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

