Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $121.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

