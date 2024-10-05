FY2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Boosted by Stifel Canada

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$8.88. The firm has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

