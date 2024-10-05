Gary D. Burnison Sells 38,726 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.90 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.