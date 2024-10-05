George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston Sells 36,865 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15.

Shares of WN opened at C$219.60 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$200.66. The company has a market cap of C$29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0134582 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities lowered their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

