Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.72.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.74 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

