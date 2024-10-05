GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $89.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

GMS stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.67. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

