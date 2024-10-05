H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:FUL opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

