Head-To-Head Comparison: Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Environmental Tectonics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $49.41 million 1.58 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $43.31 million N/A $1.82 million $0.07 26.43

Analyst Ratings

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrovaya.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electrovaya and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 280.43%. Given Electrovaya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63% Environmental Tectonics 8.64% -32.58% 10.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Environmental Tectonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

