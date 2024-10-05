HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) versus Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Head-To-Head Review

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Daktronics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daktronics $811.64 million 0.75 $34.62 million $0.61 21.56

This table compares HempAmericana and Daktronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 1.29% 19.92% 8.92%

Risk & Volatility

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daktronics beats HempAmericana on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; message displays; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards, street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

