High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) versus Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Critical Survey

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Leafly and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 0 1 1 3.50

High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Leafly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leafly and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly N/A N/A N/A High Tide -6.14% 2.06% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafly and High Tide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $38.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $511.12 million 0.36 -$29.14 million ($0.32) -7.22

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Summary

High Tide beats Leafly on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

